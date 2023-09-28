Sponsored: An inside look on Cellar House

The Oakville destination changes their menu each quarter, constantly introducing seasonal, sophisticated dishes, and on October 5, they are launching a new fall menu

Example video title will go here for this video

OAKVILLE, Mo. — In 2010 Bottle Cellars opened as a wine bar and shop. In 2015 they expanded and added a small wine bar, named Cellar House next door to Bottle Cellars. And in 2020, the small wine bar transformed itself into a high-end restaurant.

Welcome to Cellar House.

The Oakville destination changes their menu each quarter, constantly introducing seasonal, sophisticated dishes, and on October 5, they are launching a new fall menu.

"We work very hard. We put in a lot of work to craft delicious dishes. The kitchen staff does an amazing job led by Chloe," said owner, Patrick Ahern.

Chloe Yates is the Executive Chef and General Manager of Cellar House.

"I told Patrick when he offered me this position not to hire me because I fried chicken for a living, which was very true. I was good at volume, but I had never done anything, anything close to this," she said.

But, she's being humble. Chloe’s experience ranges from food trucks to television. She appeared alongside three other chefs from across the country on The Food Network program Guy’s Grocery Games! And her success?

"I am who I am as a chef today because of Cellar House. One hundred percent. I would never have become this without Cellar," Chloe said.

Her creativity shines at Cellar House. Spending her time writing new menus and bringing unique, high-end dishes to their customers. And this next dish is on the new fall menu.

"We usually have a pork chop on the menu at any given time. And this one we would decide to go pork porterhouse. Underneath it is a sunflower seed risotto like a you know, So it's instead of rice, it's made with sunflower seeds. And then there's shitake mushrooms and some tart cherries. I made homemade cider and made that into a stock with sage and some homemade chicken stock and put that down. It's certainly fall," Chloe said.

Beyond the delicious dishes, Cellar House offers wine pairings and themed dinners, a Halloween and Holiday Pop-up are in the works as well.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do. We want this craft, a great guest experience for everyone. And that's from the moment you walk in the door until the moment that you leave. And that's from the service that we provide, the beverage program that we have and along with the food. And hopefully that's enough to win everyone over," Patrick said.

Cellar House is located at 5634 Telegraph Road in South St. Louis County. For further information, call (314) 846-5100, follow along on Facebook and Instagram or visit cellarhousestl.com.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CELLAR HOUSE. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.