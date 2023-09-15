Sponsored: Belleville Oktoberfest kicks off 42nd annual event

Enjoy authentic German cuisine and ice cold beverages, along with a children's game and ride area, live music on three stages, a car show, and more.

ST. LOUIS — You don't want to miss the 42nd Annual Belleville Oktoberfest!

The event is taking place September 15 and 16 on Downtown Belleville's Public Square.

Enjoy authentic German cuisine and ice cold beverages, along with a children's game and ride area, live music on three stages, a car show, a cornhole tournament and so much more!

For more information visit, bellevilleoktoberfest.com.

