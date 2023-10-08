Sponsored: Castle Ridge Event Center and Crooked Creek Winery gear up for Centralia Balloon Fest

Centralia Balloon Fest is Friday, August 18th until Sunday, August 20th.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Crooked Creek Winery exist to make good wine and bring people together in the community. From the day they opened their doors, they witnessed connections growing organically, and they knew they had more to do.

As they grow, they have committed themselves to reinvesting nearly all of their proceeds to revitalizing their Downtown and creating community events where more connection can occur.

In 2020, they opened Crooked Creek Winery Downtown as a winebar location and event space and, later that year, The Yard at Crooked Creek Winery Downtown as an outdoor venue and Downtown green space.

Castle Ridge Event Center serves as a center of social interaction, learning, and celebration. It's a place where people come together for development, entertainment, laughter, passing the time, growth and the creation of memories. They are a business that supports each other, our guests and our community.

The event center and winery are ecstatic for the crowds to pour in during Centralia Balloon Fest.

