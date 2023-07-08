Sponsored: Centralia Balloon Fest invites 30,000 plus to community businesses

The event is Friday, August 18th until Sunday, August 20th.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Centralia Balloon Fest began in 1990 and has developed into a full weekend of entertainment, family-fun, and beautiful photo opportunities.

The event is Friday, August 18th until Sunday, August 20th.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY DISCOVER DOWNSTATE ILLINOIS. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.