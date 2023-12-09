Sponsored: Chicken Salad Chick introduces the 'Melt of Melts'

The new Chick Melt from Chicken Salad Chick launched at restaurant locations nationwide, today!

ST. LOUIS — Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept announced today the launch of its brand-new menu item, The Chick Melt.

This new, exciting addition to menus nationwide will feature each guest’s choice of one of Chicken Salad Chick’s 12+ chicken salad flavors paired with provolone cheese, all atop a toasted, buttery croissant. The balance of the sandwich’s golden-brown, crispy exterior and melted, gooey cheesy interior, naturally elevates the brand’s famous made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors to a whole new level.

As part of this new menu item launch, Chicken Salad Chick guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with the following specials and giveaways.

“Make Patty Melt” From September 18 – 23 all guests named Patty, Patrick, Patricia, or the like, can receive a free Chick Melt at all Chicken Salad Chick locations.

“Nothing Fishy Here” From October 25 – 27, guests can say goodbye to “tuna melt breath” when they exchange a can of tuna for a free Chick Melt, at participating locations. All cans collected will be donated to a homeless shelter or food bank chosen by each location.

There are 4 Chicken Salad Chick locations in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit chickensaladchick.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CHICKEN SALAD CHICK. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.