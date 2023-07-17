Sponsored: Clement Auto Group opens new Florissant location

The 6,000 square foot state-of-the-art center boasts a modern all-glass front design and an interior showroom with many amenities.

ST. LOUIS — Clement Auto Group has one mission in mind and that's to give everyone the opportunity to own a vehicle they love and can afford. And now, their Florissant location is doing just that.

Auto dealer, Penuel “Raj” Clement has changed the look of the intersection at Lindbergh and New Florissant Road, the second busiest intersection in North County. The Clement Auto Group is excited to announce that the rebranding and newly constructed Clement Pre-Owned building in Florissant is complete. The 6,000 square foot state-of-the-art center boasts a modern all-glass front design and an interior showroom with many amenities that will create a memorable guest experience.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CLEMENT AUTO GROUP. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.