SPONSORED: Country artist, Justin Moore, to perform at The Landing at Cedar Lake Cellars

Bring your family and friends for this special event with Multi-PLATINUM hitmaker, Justin Moore! Sing along to “Small Town USA,” “Why We Drink."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Get ready for an incredible night of country music! Justin Moore is taking the stage at the Landing at Cedar Lake Cellars on August 19th!

Justin built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional Country sound and captivating live shows. He's had 11 number one hits, and is currently climbing through the Top 40 at Country radio with his single, "You, Me, and Whiskey". He just released his latest hit, "Everybody Get Along."

The winery opens at 10 Saturday morning for all guests (21 and up) who want to beat the crowd and relax before doors open for the show. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and folding chairs.

Tickets are still available. You can buy them online here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CEDAR LAKE CELLARS. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.