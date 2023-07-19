Sponsored: Country star, Justin Moore, chats with Mary & Dusty ahead of concert at Cedar Lake Cellars

August 19th, country star, Justin Moore, is performing at the landing at Cedar Lake Cellars.

Example video title will go here for this video

Located in the heart of Warren County, Missouri lies 400 hundred beautiful acres and two lakes that make up Cedar Lake Cellars. The unique winery and event space offers homegrown, full-flavored wines with the freshest foods that gives guests an experience unlike any other.

Now, this destination is going above and beyond this summer! 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty and Mary met up with owner, Carl Bolm.

“Yes we are, we are really excited about the landing, which is adjacent to the winery here,” says Bolm. “We seat anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people, and last year we had Craig Morgan and Lonestar, and this year we just had Trace Adkins, and we have someone coming up in August”

“And I have a feeling you are going to tell us MOORE about who is coming up in August,” says Dusty.

Well yes, Dusty sure does have a way with words! Mark your calendars! August 19th, country star, Justin Moore, is performing at the landing at Cedar Lake Cellars.

General admission tickets are $50, and up close pit passes are $100! Bring your family and friends for a night of singing and dancing under the stars!

Justin has been climbing the country radio charts over the past decade with live performances at venues across the country, even performing at 93.7 the Bull’s Santa Jam!

Moore explains from the big cities to the small towns, he loves a live show.

“Even the county fairs are fun, that is what I grew up going to, because I grew up in a small community and ya know if you have someone go through with 3 or 4 hit records you would say oh my god I cannot believe so and so is coming here,” says Moore.

Buy tickets online at https://cedarlakecellars.com/

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CEDAR LAKE CELLARS. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.