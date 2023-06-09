Sponsored: Discover Downstate Illinois coffee shops on the Southern Illinois Coffee Trail

Mary Caltrider takes a "One Tank Trip" to Café On The Abbey in Columbia IL. It's just one of many stops on the Southern Illinois Coffee Trail.

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Welcome to Café on the Abbey.

Daniel Ball is the owner of the Columbia Illinois coffee destination.

“Café on the Abbey is a small cafe, it started out as a coffee shop in Columbia Illinois and it just grew and grew and grew,” Ball says.

The popular spot first started as your usual cup of joe, until..."This brunch is off the chain off the chain I do not know how else to say it," Ball says. They quickly mastered the art of brunch.

The café offers customers soft shelled crab with a triple grilled bun to filet mignon and pancakes. The options are endless! With a menu that is constantly changing customers are never left disappointed. For those who need their joe on the go, the café offers handcrafted pastries, too. Including their famous stumpy brownie which features the perfect combo of fudge, chocolate and candied pecans.

“We started that about 4 years ago, and we tried to take it away and the customers kept saying Danny, Danny, Danny bring it back, so it has become a staple," Ball says.

If you are looking to cater your next party of event, consider giving Café on the Abbey a call!

The café is located at 322 S Main St, Columbia, IL 62236.

For more information, call 618-281-4554 or visit cafeontheabbeycolumbia.com.

