Sponsored: Enjoy the rolling hills of Augusta, Missouri, at Noboleis Vineyards

The women, family owned winery gives people a sweet escape just 45 minutes from downtown St. Louis.

AUGUSTA, Mo. — It is the getaway you have been needing! Welcome to Noboleis Vineyards.

“So, there is really not a bad time to visit wine country,” says Angie Geis, co-owner.

Nestled in Augusta, Missouri, lies Noboleis Vineyards. But, the scenic winery is no stranger to the finest of reds and white.

“So this area is very special, very historic.”

American Viticultural Area, or AVA, is the term used for an area with specific geographic or climate features that distinguish it from nearby regions. It answers the question how a grape will grow. In 1980, Augusta, Missouri was announced as the first AVA in the entire country. So, in 2005, Bob and Louanne Nolan decided to open up Noboleis in what is considered the Napa Valley of the Midwest.

While it started with the husband and wife duo, the vineyards have stayed in the family! Now, they are run by their two daughters and granddaughter.

"Just to be a part of that and to have it in the family is pretty special,” Chris Newbold, co-owner.

The winery offers a full portfolio of wines from very dry bold reds to sweet whites and everything in between! Customers can enjoy their flight outside and take in the beautiful surrounding areas. They also offer their canned sangria or their apple cider. Enjoy their fall foliage outside during harvest time or cozy up in the winter in their indoor space, overlooking their production facility. There is never a bad time of year to visit Noboleis Vineyards. Learn more here.

