Sponsored: Enter to win tickets to see 'Big Bad Voodoo Daddy' live at Lindenwood's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Two (2) winners will receive a pair (2) of tickets to see 'Big Bad Voodoo Daddy' on December 14.

ST. LOUIS — Want to see 'Big Bad Voodoo Daddy' live in concert? It’s your chance to see the show by registering for Show Me St. Louis’ Live in the Lou Sweepstakes.

We’re giving two (2) winners a pair of tickets to see the concert at Lindenwood's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts on December 14.

Register once per person. The last chance to register is Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. at 12:00PM.

The winners will be contacted via email on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 'Big Bad Voodoo Daddy' live at Lindenwood's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Lindenwood (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 10:00AM (C.T.) on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, and end at 12PM (C.T.) on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Enter by inputting information into the form above and following all posted instructions. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Administrator or those directed by Sponsor or Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. On or about Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, two (2) winners will receive a pair (2) of tickets to see 'BBVD' live at Lindenwood's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts They will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds. Two (2) winners will receive a pair (2) of tickets to see 'BBVD' live at Lindenwood's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts. No purchase necessary.

Transportation to pick up the prize and all other expenses not expressly provided for above are not included and will be the Winner’s sole responsibility. Conditions, deadlines, blackout dates and expiration dates apply. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. W inner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 through an email to the winner’s listed email. Each winner must respond to such notification within 8 hours. Failure of winner to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification with a valid email address, phone number, and street address after notification and (details of how to get prize). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case.

Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsors: 'BBVD' live at Lindenwood's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts Sweepstakes is sponsored by the Lindenwood University. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Administrator will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please email mthaier@ksdk.com.

