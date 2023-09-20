Sponsored: Expert Insights into the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period from UnitedHealthcare

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

ST. LOUIS — Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) is almost here. Its the time when people can select or make changes to their Medicare coverage for the year ahead.

The need for clear information on Medicare is great and growing as more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day. It is estimated that by 2030, more than 80 million Americans will be eligible for Medicare. People should be aware of their options and what different Medicare plans can offer. It’s an important time of year for millions of older Americans, but assessing your healthcare needs, navigating plan options, and managing costs can be a difficult and confusing process.

Betsy Chin is UnitedHealthcare’s Vice President of Medicare Advantage product & experience. UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement is the largest business dedicated to serving the health and well-being needs of seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries.

This morning, Chin joined Show Me St. Louis host, Mary Caltrider, to share more. Take a look!

