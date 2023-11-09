Sponsored: Feel the BOOM! Pyromania returns to Cedar Lake Cellars this weekend

On Saturday, September 16th, Cedar Lake Cellars' Annual Pyromania is catching fire!

ST. LOUIS — Bring the whole family to Cedar Lake Cellars this weekend and get ready to be amazed by thousands of fireworks artistically choreographed with music to create pyromusicals, or "concerts in the sky."

That's right! Cedar Lake Cellars is hosting their annual Pyromania Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16th.

This awe-inspiring two-hour show features technically advanced fireworks displays, gasoline fireballs, and an amazing finale that attendees say is "better than Disney!" Come out early and bring the whole family for a thrilling day of fun, including live music and a family festival area with games and activities for kids!

If you want to see those fireworks up close, be sure to do the VIP experience!

