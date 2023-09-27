Sponsored: Fun Fall Getaways with Forbes Travel Writer Laura Begley Bloom

Sponsored by Priceline, Visit Mississippi, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Fall is officially here and it is the perfect time to start thinking about your next getaway. Show Me St. Louis' Mary Caltrider sat down with award-winning travel writer and editor Laura Begley Bloom to discuss some travel tips.

Laura is a senior contributor with Forbes and a senior travel writer for Tripadvisor. Whether you are trying to keep summer alive with a nice relaxing trip to the beach or looking for a new and unique destination, Laura says the leaves changing color means it is a great time to plan the perfect fall getaway. Laura tells Mary that the time to book your next vacation is now; it is so important to book your trip early in order to have the best travel experience.

There are many unique destinations in the world, and Laura has some terrific ideas on where to explore with your friends and family next. She shares excellent travel tips and inside tricks to get the best deal and have the happiest travel experience. Priceline.com has new tools to help you research and personalize your next getaway and it can help you save money on flights, hotels, cruises, and rental cars.

You can learn more about Laura on laurabegleybloom.com and follow her travels on Twitter @laurabegley and Instagram @laurabegleybloom.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY PRICELINE, VISIT MISSISSIPPI, MIAMI BEACH VISITOR AND CONVENTION AUTHORITY. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.