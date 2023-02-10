SPONSORED: Get in the fall spirit with the 39th Annual Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off

Monday morning, the returning champs joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen for an inside look on the highly anticipated event.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Well, it really is fall, y'all! This weekend, kicks off the 39th Annual Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off! One of the highly anticipated competitors is a group who has participated in all 39 years, the Belleville Firefighters Local 53.

Monday morning, Nick Lombardo, and Zach Miller with the Local 53 Chili Committee, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to share about this year's competition. The duo explained they have won 17 years! Because of this, their recipe rarely changes. It really is their best secret.

The cook-off is October 6th from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 7th from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

