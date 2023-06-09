Sponsored: Help make real impact in the fight against cancer with the 14th annual 'Pedal the Cause'

Pedal the Cause is back for its 14th year of riding and raising money for critical cancer research on September 23 & 24 in Chesterfield.

Wednesday morning, Pedal the Cause Executive Director David Drier and Kathy Pietoso joined Mary Caltrider to stalk about the upcoming event and the major impact Pedal the Cause has had on those battling cancer.

"We all have a reason to fight for a world without cancer. The St. Louis community can create real impact by getting involved in Pedal the Cause - register to ride, spin, ride virtually on your own, or DONATE, knowing that 100% of your donation, every penny, is funding cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital," David said.

"As a cancer survivor, I know how important Pedal the Cause is. My family owns and operates the Napoli Restaurants, and that is why my restaurants give back and we personally support to this cause," Kathy said.

Since 2010, Pedal the Cause has donated over $40 million to our world-class facilities here in St. Louis - Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital. That money has funded 211 projects that are funding groundbreaking results leading to new treatments, cures, preventions and a better quality of life for cancer patients like Kathy.

For more information, visit pedalthecause.org.

