Sponsored: Helping End Pet Homelessness: Clear the Shelters Month-long Campaign to Inspire Pet Adoption Nationwide!

Animal shelters across the country are in crisis as millions of pets are entering shelters but a growing number are not being adopted.

ST. LOUIS — Animal shelters across the country are in crisis as millions of pets are entering shelters but a growing number are not being adopted. In fact, more than 6.3 million animals enter shelters each year and in 2022 alone, 90,000 more cats and dogs entered shelters than were adopted.

The Clear The Shelters campaign comes at a critical time as pet adoptions are slowing and shelters are facing extreme challenges with overcrowding and stretched resources.

In support of the campaign, Hill’s Pet Nutrition is working to understand barriers to pet adoption and in a new survey of 1,500 pet owners, learned that high-quality photography is a simple, powerful tool in increasing a pet’s chance of adoption and reducing the time they spend in a shelter. Studies have shown that dogs with good adoption photos are typically adopted within two weeks, compared to 43 days for a pet with a poor photo.

To help pets find homes more quickly, volunteers are needed to help their local shelters with intake photographs of pets, as well as other activities ranging from exercising and socializing pets to administrative tasks to at-home fostering.

Friday morning, VP of Marketing for Hill's Pet Nutrition and Sophie Gamand, award-winning photographer and animal advocate, encouraged Show Me viewers to help more shelter animals get adopted, and do so, with the power of photography,

For more than two decades, Hill’s has focused on helping end pet homelessness through supporting shelter pet adoption, including its long-term support of NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters campaign. Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find homes and hopes to reach a new milestone this year - one million pets adopted!

For more information visit: HILLSPET.COM/SHELTER-PROGRAM

