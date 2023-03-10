Sponsored: Hoefel Haus B&B and Bike Hostel is luxury living in Washington Missouri

The Hoefels are pleased to share the authentic architectural detailing that was prevalent in a time when paddle wheels, Model A’s and locomotives took you everywhere

ST. LOUIS — Hoefel Haus resides in an historic 1910 Queen Anne residence that was once the house of a former mayor, Fred Ruether. The loving restoration to its glory took place over 2017-2018. The Hoefuls are pleased to share the authentic architectural detailing that was prevalent in a time when paddle wheels, Model A’s and locomotives brought you to your destination.

Washington, Missouri was a bustling port in that era and remains full of the history and community that makes it a standout in the Midwest. Rich with wine country, historic sites, gourmet meal offerings, festivals and fairs, outdoor activities and modern amenities, you will have all that magical vacations are made of.

