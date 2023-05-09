SPONSORED: How Midwest BankCentre is helping small businesses thrive

The local bank helps The Blue Owl find success for nearly 40 years.

ST. LOUIS — They are the faces you see at the grocery store, in your neighborhood, the schools, perhaps your place of worship.

“We work with about 10,000 different businesses in the area to be that trusted advisor for their businesses and help them grow,” says Pete Zeiser, President of the West Region.

They are Midwest BankCentre. The locally owned and operated bank works with small businesses daily to navigate their ups and downs to making their dreams a reality.

The bank prides themselves on their SBA division. President of the West Region, Pete Zeiser shares they are a preferred loaner which means they make the process for business owners that much easier. It is businesses like The Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery who show with the right amount of butter, and the right team, anything is possible.

With the help of Midwest BankCentre, Kim’s mother, Mary, first opened The Blue Owl nearly 40 years ago. The Kimmswick restaurant and bakery was known for its homemade, grandma’s style cooking.

But these sweets soon became the talk of the town, thanks to the levee high apple pie. With business booming unlike ever before, Kim took over her mom’s restaurant. She called their same trusted advisors throughout all of these years.

“My banker was amazing. He helped me understand it all and the process,” says Kim Byerly, Owner of the Blue Owl.

Because they are more than just bankers, they are your community. It is these trusted advisors who help people like Kim help others. A place full of love that started from a relationship out of love.

“Midwest BankCentre is locally owned, we know what it means to be a family business, so we want to help guide our clients to that same level of success,” says Zeiser.

Working with Midwest BankCentre is just one way to show your community support. Learn more by visiting here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY MIDWEST BANKCENTRE. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.