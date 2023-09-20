Sponsored: How New Balance St. Louis helps you find the perfect fit

The nationally known, locally owned shoe store offers the region the largest selection of New Balance Shoes.

ST. LOUIS — “Come into the New Balance Store, you find your style, we find your fit,” says Kurt Brown, owner of New Balance St. Louis.

They are nationally known, but locally owned! Welcome to New Balance Creve Coeur.

The Brown family has been in the shoe business since 1950. What started as a shoe store in Washington, Missouri, has evolved into New Balance Creve Coeur with a location in Richmond Heights and Fairview Heights, too!

This locally owned, New Balance, store not only brings the style, but also, the service, too. Fit is a key element of performance and comfort. As feet change, and shift over time, it is important to have your shoe size measured and analyzed by the fit pros! No one does it quite like new balance.

After hearing your needs, the fit pros take you to the 3D foot scanner where the specialists can assess and determine the best shoe for you. Then, the fit pros help you find your perfect match.

And let’s just say, when it comes to selections, they have what you are looking for.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY NEW BALANCE ST. LOUIS. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.