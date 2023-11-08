Sponsored: How one 5th grade athlete has scored big with the help Shriners Children’s

Friday morning Liam and his father, Rob, joined Mary in studio to chat about their experience at Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

Located on the campus of the Washington University School of Medicine, lies Shriners Children’s St. Louis. The experienced care team brings hope and healing, as they are driven to make lives richer, easier and less complex for children and families in Missouri and beyond.

Friday morning, their patient, Liam, and his father, Rob, joined Mary in studio to chat about their experience at Shriners Children’s St. Louis. Liam shares even through his difficulties with spina bifida, the hospital continues to encourage him to keep playing. With their staff and his supportive family, he has found a way to be a kid again. Liam plays basketball and Brazilian jiu jitsu. Rob shares the hospital has supported his family since the beginning. Take a look!

Learn more about Shriners Children’s by visiting www.shrinersSTL.org.

