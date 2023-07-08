Sponsored: IndyCar Driver, Scott McLaughlin, stops by the studio ahead of the Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Bommarito 500 is on August 27 at WWT Raceway.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis, start your engines! The Bommarito 500 IndyCar Race is taking the tracks at the World Wide Technology Raceway on August 27th. This year's race is expected to be unlike any other!

IndyCar driver, Scott McLaughlin, stopped by the studio before the race to give us an inside look on the upcoming excitement.

This is last Oval Race of the year.

Oval track racing is a form of closed-circuit motorsport that is contested on an oval-shaped race track. An oval track differs from a road course in that the layout resembles an oval with turns in only one direction, and the direction of traffic is almost universally counter-clockwise.

"I haven't won on an oval yet. I'd love to win one on an oval, but it's tough," McLaughlin explained. "There is a lot of the good drivers out there...especially Josef Newgarden. He's won it three times in a row. To knock him off his perch - that's my main goal. I know if I'm beating him, I'm probably winning the race."

World Wide Technology Raceway is located at 700 Raceway Blvd, Madison, IL 62060.

To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit WWTRaceway.com

