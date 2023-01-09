Sponsored: Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis

This St. Louis Hills shop is full of unique and beautiful treasures.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis full of unique and beautiful treasures.

This shop doubles as full-service fine jewelry store with a custom design team on hand to create your next piece of jewelry.

Customers can find everything from custom jewelry, diamonds, precious jewels, rare currency, even collectibles and antiques.

The store also buys and pays some of the highest prices for your gold, silver, jewelry, gems, fine watches and even coins.

Jewels on Hampton is located at 4506 Hampton Ave.

For further information, give them a call at (314) 752-5000 or visit jewelsonhampton.com.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY JEWELS ON HAMPTON. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.