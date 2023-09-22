Sponsored: Lindenwood University's Lion Pride Tailgates

You can join Lindenwood for the second Lion Pride Tailgate of the season on Saturday Sept. 30th ahead of their home game against the Austin Peay State Governors.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The addition of NCAA Division 1 football has elevated the entire gameday experience for Lindenwood Lions. Over the past few years, a tailgate culture has exploded on the St. Charles campus.

Don Rothermich, the director of Destination Lindenwood explained "it's a whole new D1 experience in the Saint Louis area, which is something we really haven't had before."

More than 30 vendors participate in the gameday celebrations, these include local food and beverage vendors, retail establishments, and community partners. The Tailgate Extravaganza is set up right outside of Hunter Stadium. Beyond the vendors, you will find games, a DJ, a 3D photo booth, giveaways and more gameday fun on campus! Gameday fun for the entire family!

"The tailgates and football games are open to anyone that wants to come out. So, purchase your tickets but it is free to attend the tailgate. Tickets are always available if you come to the tailgate and decided after that that you want to go to the game. They're available right there at the box office," Rothermich said.

For more information, visit lindenwoodlions.com.

