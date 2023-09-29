Sponsored: Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom Opens in Fairview Heights

The new store, which is located at the former Weekends Only building in Fairview Heights, is 90,000-square-foot and includes a 55,000-square-foot showroom.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The new location Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom is the business's fourth location in the St. Louis region with stores in Ellisville and Lake St. Louis, Missouri, along with the flagship store in Belleville, Illinois, which opened in 1927.

The new store, which is located at the former Weekends Only building in Fairview Heights, is 90,000-square-foot and includes a 55,000-square-foot showroom with the largest luxury mattress gallery and premium clearance section in the St. Louis and Metro East area.

The new location has a Palliser Gallery, the largest selection of Amish-made furniture, along with the business’ best-selling brands such as Flexsteel and Smith Brothers. All furniture items will be in-stock and ready for immediate delivery or pick-up.

Right now, Mueller Furniture is running their biggest sale of the year at all four locations! The half-price sale is the perfect opportunity to check out the new location and for you to bring home great discount furniture at unbelievable prices for every room in your home.

For additional information about the Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom call (618) 233-0667 or click here.

Mueller Furniture Locations:

51 Commerce Lane, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

1004 East Main Street, Belleville, IL 62220

15424 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011

9 Fountain Grass Dr, Lake St Louis, MO 63367

