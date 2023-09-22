Sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union: Tackle Hunger's 'Half Time Report'

We are halfway through the 2023 Tackle Hunger campaign! Neighbors Credit Union and Operation Food Search give an update.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Hunger is a serious problem in the bi-state region, but it is solvable.

As the sponsor of Tackle Hunger, Neighbors Credit Union has partnered with Operation Food Search, KSDK 5 On Your Side, and local high schools throughout the St. Louis area collect non-perishable food donations to build a healthier and more vibrant region. The goal this season is to collect 50,000 POUNDS of non-perishable food donations.

Friday morning, Operation Food Search and Neighbors Credit Union joined the Show Me team on Television Plaza to share a "Half Time Report" for Tackle Hunger.

We are happy to share that Tackle Hunger is well on their way to meeting their goal of 50,000 pounds of non-perishable food donations. Fox High School is currently in the lead, collecting 5,102 pounds of food in Week 3 of Tackle Hunger.

Last year’s “Tackle Hunger” initiative included 22 schools, which donated nearly 45,000 pounds of food, which provided 16,687 area residents with quality nutrition for one day at no cost. Lutheran St. Charles High School generated the most donations with 6,720 pounds.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132. Non-perishable food items can be dropped in the white bin anytime. Perishable items may be dropped off inside the warehouse between 12 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you are in need of assistance or if you are able to help, visit operationfoodsearch.org or neighborsCU.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY NEIGHBORS CREDIT UNION. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.