Sponsored: The Cat Robots at O’Town Food Hall and Tap House in O’Fallon Illinois

Yes. Robots. Cat Robots.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — O’Town Food Hall and Tap House in O’Fallon Illinois, and this restaurant comes with a warning: Caution, Robots at work.

Yes. Robots. Cat Robots. You don’t have to be a kid to be amazed and curious. Adults of all ages enjoy the interaction that O’Town’s cat robots bring to the dining experience. They play music while they escort you to seating, deliver food table-side and they even sing happy birthday. Front of the House Manager, Jannette Kelly, says that these innovative coworkers enhance the service from the actual humans at work.

"The server follows the robot and takes the food off. The server, takes the order, and sometimes if it's only two, the server will take it up. So it's just the concept of if you have four orders and it all gets done at once," Kelly says.

If the robots are not enough to convince you to take a trip to O’Town, the food is sure to persuade you. The destination offers 17 food hall concepts and a 32 tap House with Wine, bar and seasonal selections, all under one roof.

With Robots, two banquet rooms, and outdoor seating, there is something for everyone at this unique stop. Take a trip to the O’Town Food Hall and Tap House, today!

O'Town is located at 1214 Central Park Dr. O’Fallon, IL 62269. For additional information, visit foodhalltaphouse.com or call (618) 206-8268.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY O'TOWN FOOD HALL AND TAP HOUSE. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.