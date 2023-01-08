Sponsored: PARIC Corporation is hiring this weekend at the Urban Expo

PARIC Corporation is hiring on-the-spot for high-demand skilled careers at the Urban Expo.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban Expo is the largest event of its kind in the State of Missouri designed to educate, inspire, unify, and empower the underserved community. With 2022 attendance of 19,000, the Urban Expo is the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis largest resource providing event serving the St. Louis Community. The event is designed to provide families with the programs and services necessary to have a successful back to school! But the multi-faceted event goes beyond the school supplies and health screenings, it also has a career fair!

Tuesday morning, Samuel Rozier and Beth Stoddard with PARIC Corporation shared they will be hiring on-the-spot for high-demand skilled careers at the Urban Expo.

Founded in 1979 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, PARIC is one of the largest privately held companies in the Midwest. PARIC prides itself on being an innovative general contractor, construction manager, and design/build firm. With vast experience in commercial, multi-family, senior living, healthcare, industrial, historic renovation, hospitality, and academic market segments, PARIC manages construction projects ranging from universities and hospitals to production facilities, warehouses and data centers.

