Sponsored: Planning your next getaway with Aura Travel

Aura Travel shares tips and tricks for travel, plus why you should use a travel agent.

Example video title will go here for this video

FESTUS, Mo. — Fall season officially begins on Saturday, so you might be thinking about your holiday plans. Looking for a holiday getaway, but don't know where to start? Show Me St. Louis has you covered.

Tuesday morning, Mary Caltrider sat down with the owners of Aura Travel, Jen and Chad Evans, to share more on how they can help you plan the perfect trip.

The holidays are fast approaching which means flights fill up fast. Let the experts do the work for you, to ensure a safe and relaxing vacation.

You can call Aura Travel at 877-439-(TRIP) 8747. For additional information, visit their website.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY AURA TRAVEL. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.