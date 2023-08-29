Sponsored: Preserve old home movies for years to come with The Photo Pros

Is your home cluttered with boxes of old home movies and photographs that you can’t seem to part ways with? The Photo Pros can help!

ST. LOUIS — As time goes by, things change. The photo and video industry is in a state of constant change as technology improves. But one thing that doesn’t change, people love to preserve their memories.

Which is why The Photo Pros made a pivot from their former business. Stephen Weiss is the owner of The Photos Pros, and he worked for the company when it was formerly known Creve Coeur camera.

"2019 was the beginning of it, we saw the camera market changing. (but now) Business is booming. We really pride ourselves now on being a preservation company," Weiss says.

So, what does that mean? Photographs, VHS Tapes, film reels, the list goes on. The Photos Pros can take your original media and digitize them down the street at their lab.

"The most important thing is it's family history being preserved for years to come, and since it's on a digital media, a USB or even a DVD, it'll last forever."

For more information, visit photoprostl.com or give them a call 314-567-3456.

