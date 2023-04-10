Sponsored: Sip, Play and Stay at Triple 3 Vineyard in Washington MO.

Whether you are looking for a wedding venue or a little fall getaway, Triple 3 Vineyard has what you need to sip, play and stay.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Nestled in Missouri Wine Country lies Triple 3 Vineyard. The vineyard opened in 2021, and there's a reason they were voted best winery in readers choice best winery for both years they've been open.

Owner, Dan Baker says the destination features some of the best wine, food, craft cocktails and high end bourbon Missouri has to offer.

"We try to give people something that they can't get a lot of other places, and that's the experience. So you can you can go a lot of places and do a lot of things. But I think that it's the it's the experience you have when you go there and the feeling you leave with is what keeps bringing people back," Baker said.

That experience goes beyond the wine. Triple 3 features live music every weekend. Guests can relax by the lake or enjoy a game of pickleball or bocce on one of the courts.

"Pickleball leagues are forming now, bocce courts. So people come out here and play and have fun. We've also got a bunch of cornhole sets for folks to come out and enjoy and just a great spot for folks to come have a good time," he explained.

At Triple 3, you can sip, play and stay. They rent out multiple spaces to accommodate parties and various events for guests.

"Our Airbnb is a four bedroom, three bath stacked stone house from the 1860s, so it's been gorgeously restored and people love it because they can stay like 200 yards off the winery," Baker said.

And there’s more. Trinity Hall at Triple 3 Vineyard is the area’s premier wedding and event venue. They have an all-inclusive business model, which means there are no surprise fees when you book. "Then also any time a bride and groom sign up with us, they get assigned to one of our in-house wedding coordinators. And that wedding coordinator helps them with everything from planning the day of who walks where, when, all the way down through which décor goes on the table," Baker said.

So, whether you are looking for a wedding venue or a little fall getaway, Triple 3 Vineyard has what you need to sip, play and stay.

Triple 3 Vineyard is located at 3665 Sunny Rd, Washington, MO 63090. For more information, call (636) 800-3330 or visit triple3vineyard.com.

