SPONSORED: Start your trip to Washington, Missouri with Wash Mo on the Go

Our Show Me team is taking you on the perfect Fall getaway to Washington, Missouri. Start you trip by popping into their visitor center, Wash Mo on the Go.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Nestled next to the Missouri River, lies Wash Mo on the Go. The welcome center offers guests a chance to not only shop and plan their visit, but learn, too!

The newly renovated establishment was first built in 1888 as the original water works building. Owner, Toni Cavin, shares this historical element, makes it the spot the best place to start your trip to Washington!

But, the learning goes beyond the building, too. Washington, Missouri is on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, meaning the two passed through the area! Kids can bring their passport to get stamped to show they stopped by Wash Mo!

Cavin shares Washington, Missouri was a crucial stop on Lewis and Clark’s trail.

But of course, the welcome center showcases the present, and the future, too! You can shop 55 local vendors, artists, and crafters of the community. Wash Mo on the go shows tourists why this town really is that special!

Learn more by visiting here.