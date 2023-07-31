Sponsored: Subscriptions are on sale for Lindenwood's Scheidegger Center's 2023-24 season

New subscriptions will be available for purchase from August 1 – 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — One of the great things about the Scheidegger Center is you can take a chance on anything that interests you, or maybe something you have never heard of. The ticket prices are reasonable, the parking is free, and it's right in your backyard!

For the 2023-2024 season, subscription purchases will be open to new and renewing subscribers. Subscribers get to keep their seats year to year and enjoy other benefits such as pre-sale ticket access, a loyalty card, special refund privileges, invitation to exclusive subscriber receptions, complimentary drink coupons, discounts on concession snacks, free admission to academic shows, VIP parking, and VIP theater entrance.

Today is the last day for current subscribers to renew their subscriptions. and new subscriptions will be available for purchase from August 1 – 14. Mark your calendars and don't miss your chance to be a Scheidegger subscriber this season! Single tickets and pick-a-packs* will be available starting August 15.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.