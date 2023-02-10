Sponsored: Take a trip to Swallows Nest in Washington MO.

"We like to call this a destination spot. So you come and you shop, you sip, you eat, you celebrate with your friends and family," Karissa Jones, Swallows Nest.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — "We love to say that this is kind of like a boho feel as far as our clothing goes. And then we really just have tried to stand out with eclectic items, unique items," said Karissa Jones.

Alongside her mother, Deb Giffen, Karissa Jones is the owner of Swallows Nest. The business started 8 years ago as simply a boutique and then, they grew! In the middle of the pandemic, the duo moved into this historic building in Downtown Washington and expanded to an event space and café.

"And it's now been something I think we're almost more so known for than the boutique. So we do homestyle food. Everything is fresh. We made our own recipes. Deb and I," Jones said.

If you are looking for the perfect location for your next wedding or baby shower, Swallow’s Nest has just want you are looking for! The event space includes remodeled vintage RV camper they’ve turned into a full service bar. "This year have a few weddings that we're doing so we've got four spaces that we rent out and it has been amazing," Jones said.

Whether you are looking for a new outfit, an eccentric gift, your next event space, or somewhere to jam out to live music on the weekends - Swallows Nest has something for everyone.

"We really love the idea of bringing family friendly fun to downtown Washington, having a place that people can spend their whole day. We like to call this a destination spot. So you come and you shop, you sip, you eat, you celebrate with your friends and family. We have live music. We just kind of try to give everything that we can in one spot," Jones said.

It's a one-stop-shop in downtown Washington! Plan your visit today by visiting swallowsnestwashmo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY SWALLOWS NEST. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.