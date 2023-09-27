Sponsored: The Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign and the Reimagine Fashion Show

The Salvation Army launches it's annual Tree of Lights Campaign with the Reimagine Fashion Show on Friday, October 20th at The Sheldon.

ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army helps thousands of people throughout the Greater St. Louis Region each year through its programs, community centers and support services.

The Salvation Army is launching it's annual Tree of Lights Campaign with the Reimagine Fashion Show on Friday, October 20th at The Sheldon.

St. Louis is a hot bed of creative talent. The Reimagine Fashion Show celebrates that! Fashion designer and artist, Celeste Grayer stopped by with model Kali Ma and Major Adam Moore of the Salvation Army to share more about the upcoming event.

This year's show is titled Reimagine: Timeless Glamour in Black and White. The Tree of Lights campaign chairs, Ozzie Smith and Yolanda Lankford will be at Reimagine!

Tickets are available online at SalArmyMidland.org. For more information call The Salvation Army at (314) 646-3000.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY THE SALVATION ARMY. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.