Sponsored: The Top 5 Reasons to visit Cedar Lake Cellars this Fall

Cedar Lake Cellars transports you to an entirely new destination. Wednesday morning, owner Carl Bolm, shared the top 5 reasons you will want to visit Cedar Lake Cellars this fall.

#1: Harvest Season is their season!

Cedar Lake Cellars is open Wednesday through Sunday just 35 miles west of Chesterfield.

During Harvest season, customers can enjoy music every night, and s’more kits and firepits! However, Bolm shares that this year is extra special.

“We are going to have our signature fall drinks, as we do every year, and our craft beers and mixed drinks and award winning wine!”

#2: Signature Wine Tasting Experience

“We just recently started our signature wine tasting experience. We have an entire educational tasting experience, in a private room, the reserve room over in the barrel room,” says Bolm.

With 6 different tasting options at just 20 dollars per person, customers have the ultimate Cedar Lake Cellars experience, even taking their souvenir cup home! It is a perfect option for your next girlfriend's getaway.

#3: The New Smokehouse

“Well, we have revamped our smokehouse! We now have our own smoker. We are putting out our own food here at Cedar Lake Cellars, and the smokehouse has been a big hit with our brisket and different sandwiches now doing it in house ourselves,” says Bolm.

Of course, number 3 had to be food! With nachos quesadillas, pizzas and a full dining menu for dinner, this popular spot will have your stomach satisfied.

#4: Pyromania on September 16th

“Number 4 is one of my favorite times of the year, and this year, it lands on September 16th, is our Pyromania Firework Display,” says Bolm. “Pyromania is this 2 hour show. It is 12 times bigger than Fair St. Louis. People talk about it better than Disney. Their words not mine, but it is spectacular! It is a full Pyro musical, 24,000 pounds of explosion, a giant fireball you might have heard of. And that is the one family friendly event, so you can bring kids and adults alike, they just love it!”

If you want to see those fireworks up close, be sure to do the VIP experience! Tickets to pyromania are just 30 dollars each.

#5: The Annual Fall Fest on October 14th

“This is our signature event,” says Bolm. “It is our Annual Fall Fest! It is October 14th and is a signature party every fall. We have built it up to be something really special. It is 21 and over from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Live music, great bands all day, yard games, Clydesdales, photo ops and a firework show at the end. Attendees that come get a signature cup from Cedar Lake Cellars and a signature drink with each of their tickets.”

For just 15 dollars enjoy the bar, food smores kits and firepits! It really is the getaway you have been looking for. Plan your visit to Cedar Lake Cellars TODAY! Learn more about their upcoming events here.

