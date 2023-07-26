Sponsored: Thrivent Financial teams up with the Urban League for the Urban Expo

The company believes helping kids get ready for a great school year, helping families connect with other service organizations and local businesses is invaluable

Thrivent has been a proud partner of the Urban League of St. Louis for several years.

The Urban Expo aligns with their mission of giving back and supporting the community. The company believes helping kids get ready for a great school year, helping families connect with other service organizations and local businesses is invaluable and gives them the opportunity to serve more people. They will be highlighting some ways to get involved in Thrivent’s generosity opportunities to make a positive impact in their communities. That’s one of the primary reasons we’re supporting the Thrivent & Urban League Housing Experience.

Why Supporting the Housing Experience: Homeownership is the American dream; however, for the African American community it’s sometimes an unrealized dream. Homeownership can help anchor a family and even entire neighborhoods and communities so they become more stable and really thrive.

Thrivent will be at “The House” at the Expo (it’s an actual on-site house). They are happy to talk to you and how the team at Thrivent may be able to help you on your financial journey. They will also have a booth with some fun games and prizes.

