Sponsored: TINA- The Tina Turner Musical is rolling through the Fabulous Fox Theatre in November

Tickets are on sale now.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It's a show honoring one of the best-selling artists of all time.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" is rolling through the Fabulous Fox Theatre November 14th through the 26th.

The musical is about the inspiring journey of Turner who broke boundaries and became known to many as the Queen of Rock N Roll.

A queen that got her start right here in the LOU!

Turner graduated from Sumner High School in St. Louis and formulated much of her career in the nightclubs in East St. Louis.

The St. Louis music legend died in May of this year at at the age of 83 in her home in Switzerland.

You will not want to miss out on your chance to see the show! Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase by visiting MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Group orders of 10 or more tickets may be placed by calling 314-535-2900.

For further information, visit fabulousfox.com.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY THE FABULOUS FOX. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.