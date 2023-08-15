Sponsored: Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

David Brewer is down 51 pounds after three months of working with transformation coach, Charles D'Angelo.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — David Brewer is a St. Louisan who was frustrated at not being able to lose weight no matter what he tried. He reached out to weight loss coach Charles D'Angelo and, just three months later, he is down 51 pounds!

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CHARLES D'ANGELO. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.