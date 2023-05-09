Sponsored: Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

Carol Mattingly dropped over 40lbs with help from Charles!

ST. LOUIS — It's Transformation Tuesday! Charles D'Angelo joined Mary Caltrider in the studio Tuesday morning to help share another one of his client's success stories.

Tuesday morning, we got to hear Carol Mattingly's story of how she reached out to Charles about her weight goals. After a few months of training, she lost over 40 pounds and looks amazing!

If Carol's journey moved you and you want to help pursue your own weight loss goals, you can give Charles a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CHARLES D'ANGELO. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.