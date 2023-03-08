Sponsored: U.S. Bank is hosting 'Financial Family Feud' at the Urban Expo this weekend

U.S. Bank is partnering with Urban League to present Financial Family Feud on Saturday, Aug. 5th at the Urban Expo.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League (ULSTL) in conjunction with the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) hosts the Urban Expo Back to School & Community Empowerment Festival every summer that over 27,000 residents of the metropolitan area attend at America's Center in Downtown St. Louis.

The Expo offers book bags, shoes and school supplies to youth and SLPS officials assist with transportation, enrollment, and other school related questions and concerns. The Festival is a multi-focused community fair comprised of over 350 partners. Nonprofit and civic organization provide information about topics such as housing, jobs, public safety and education; as well as social services including health screenings, utility assistance and financial literacy.

U.S. Bank is partnering with Urban League to present Financial Family Feud on Saturday, Aug. 5th at the Urban Expo. The game will focus on financial literacy and money management. The best part? It's hosted by Show Me St. Louis' very own Malik Wilson!

