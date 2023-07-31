Sponsored by STAGES St. Louis: 'CLUE' - It's not just a game!

You can catch the classic detective game on stage at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center through Aug. 20.

ST. LOUIS — It’s time to dust off the board game shelf and break out CLUE! The classic detective game is coming life – Live in the Lou!

STAGES St. Louis' latest production is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

Lari White portrays a French maid named Yvette in the production.

"I feel like she's living in a romance movie that eventually devolves into a horror thriller for her," White says.

Lari’s character, Yvette moves the story along with Wadsworth, the humble butler portrayed by Mark Price. Price says that the famous mystery author Agatha Christie was instrumental in the creation of CLUE.

"Jonathan Lin, who wrote the screenplay for the film of Clue, was definitely inspired by the Agatha Christie novel. And then there were none and sort of a similar premise bringing a group of strangers together throughout the course of the evening. There are people who go missing, people who end up dead and really trying to get to the bottom of what's the the the common thread amongst all of those people and why are people starting to turn up missing throughout the night?" Price explains.

This is the first non-musical from the theatre company since the production of Children of a Lesser God in 1989. The recent enthusiasm for who-dun-its thanks to blockbuster films like Knives Out and Glass Onion made CLUE the perfect departure for STAGES.

"I think audiences that come to see this won't feel too much of a distance from what they're used to seeing with typical programing at stages. And I think they'll find that it's a welcome breath of fresh air for them," Price says.

"It is an it's a beautiful outlet and it's such a safe space to, like, laugh at it and it makes the world a little lighter and brighter to to, to be able to get to the truth by the end, you know, because we don't always get the truth at the end in real life," White explains.

CLUE is running through August 20th at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit stagesstlouis.org.

