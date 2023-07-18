Sponsored: The Art of Living Foundation brings 'Sixth Sense' tour to St. Louis

Founder of the Art of Living Foundation, and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, will bring Sixth Sense Tour to St. Charles on July 27th.

ST. LOUIS — Founder of the Art of Living Foundation, and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is making his way to St. Louis on July 27th for the Sixth Sense Tour.

The Sixth Sense is the intuitive ability, the gut feeling, we all have within us. The public event will teach attendees how to experience and connect with their inner and outer world beyond the senses. This is just one aspect of the Art of Living Foundation's mission to create world peace by making mental health a priority.

Tuesday morning, Zankar Desai and Steve Hamm of the Art of Living Foundation sat down with Mary Caltrider to share more about the event.

The event is on July 27th from 6-8 pm at Lindenwood's J Scheidegger Center For the Arts, located at 2300 West Clay Street St. Charles MO.

You can save $10 dollars off all tickets with promo code KSDK.

For more information, visit artofliving.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY THE ART OF LIVING FOUNDATION. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.