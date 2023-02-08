Sponsored: The story of Clipper Coffee Company

Just like a clipper ship, you can’t slow Tom Charleville down.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It’s safe to say that Tom Charleville has coffee is in his blood.

"I was a first roaster in St Louis to start a roaster in 50 years in the whole country," Charleville says.

The Charleville family has a rich history of coffee in St. Louis. It began in the 1930s with Rose’s Coffee which was sold to Ronnoco in 1977. A few brands and other business venture’s later, Tom took his 50 plus years of experience to take a risk and steal a base for the 8th inning of his career.

Charleville explains that "Coffee is like wine is still it's a fruit like grapes, and the coffee beans are very fragile. The coffee that I use in Clipper Coffee, there is 3000 hand pick beans to one pound of my Clipper Coffee."

The company’s logo is a Clipper Ship. It’s a nod to the past when these fast-moving vessels carried cargo such as coffee, spices and tea from Central and South America to New Orleans. The cargo was then sent North on the Mississippi River to St. Louis.

Today, in a one-man operation, Charleville roasts Clipper’s European blend of Costa Rican, Colombian and Guatemalan beans in small batches in Kirkwood Missouri.

"I went to Costa Rica, Guatemala and Colombia 42 years ago in 1986. That is when I first found those coffees that I like. That's where I got the coffees with Clipper Coffee. It's my original blend," Charleville says.

The original blend from Charleville comes from a lifetime of experience in the industry. It’s a remarkable career.

A career that almost ended in mid-2000s when Tom sold his famous and long-standing former brand due to his health.

"I had a stroke and I couldn't talk for six years. So that has been tough to able to talk or think and reason. It was very difficult for me. I went to rehab for a year, three, three times a week, and after a year they said, 'I'm sorry, Tom, you're never going to talk. You're never going to think or reason'."

While most would have happily retired at this point, just like a clipper ship, you can’t slow Tom Charleville down.

"It's been prayer and persistence. People say, how can you been able to talk and think…I still have trouble reading and so forth its called aphasia, I'm told. So, I have to work differently than normal people when I when I want to express myself. But I never lost my palate of this kind of coffee, and that's everything," Charleville says.

It goes beyond the brew at Clipper Coffee Company. You can purchase the "Champagne of Coffees" in local grocers like Fresh Thyme, Dierbergs, Schnucks and Straub’s or online at clippercoffeeco.com.

Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY THE CLIPPER COFFEE COMPANY. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.