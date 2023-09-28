Tony Award winner and St. Louis native Norbert Leo Butz celebrates release of latest album with Indie Folk artist Devon Cahill

Norbert Leo Butz performs this weekend at The Sheldon with Indie Folk artist Devon Cahill

ST. LOUIS — Today, Show Me St. Louis welcomed a Live In Studio musical guest, Indie Folk artist Devon Cahill. Devon is set to open for Norbert Leo Butz this Friday night at The Sheldon in a special concert celebrating the two-time Tony Award winner's release of his latest solo album "King of Hearts."

Devon is honored to kick off the show with her original indie folk tunes and open for Butz. She has grown up with his music and is a long-time admirer of Butz' talent as a musician and a Broadway star. Devon has been performing since the age of 6 when she made her musical debut in a three-month run of The Sound of Music.

This Friday night at The Sheldon will be a celebration of Norbert's new album "King of Hearts" which marks Butz' 5th solo album release. St. Louisans will recognize Butz' name from his numerous and iconic award-winning starring roles in Broadway productions including Wicked where he originated the role of Fiero starring alongside Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Butz has also starred on Broadway in The Last Five Years, Big Fish, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Catch Me if You Can to name a few. Television audiences will know Butz from his starring roles in Justified: City Primeval, The Girl from Plainville, Bloodline, and Fosse/Verdon.