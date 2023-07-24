Sponsored: Travel Like A Pro with Aura Travel

Aura Travel helps you feel confident and prepared for your adventure.

ST. LOUIS — Are you looking to explore the world? Welcome to Aura Travel. From the coasts of Cancun to the mountains in Switzerland, Aura Travel knows the journey.

Owners Jennifer and Chad Evans have been in the business since 2007. Now, the husband and wife duo are helping the community that they live and work in. Plan the trip of their dreams.

"Whenever you travel agent, you're actually using a travel partner. We we work with our clients instead of for our clients," Chad says.

Aura Travel has three different store fronts in Kansas City, Festus and O'Fallon, MO. As for the trips they have taken. Well, the list goes on. The Evan's lived in London for three years, each having traveled to over 30 countries. Combined, their staff has been to over 50. Because of this, they know firsthand how to help you find what you are looking for.

"Are you looking for more party, more relaxed? Are you looking for Europe? We actually just had an agent come back from an Avalon River cruise. And so he knows exactly from the process start to finish what needs to happen," Jennifer says.

The process is simple. Pick your destination, dates of travel and who you want to go with. Then their team asks you specific questions about what you are looking for in your trip next. Everything gets booked and planned. And finally, Aura Travel helps you feel confident and prepared for your adventure. And do not worry, even when you are vacationing, they are just a phone call away.

You can call Aura Travel at 877-439-(TRIP) 8747. For additional information, visit auratravel.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY AURA TRAVEL. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.