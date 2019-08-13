ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis area football teams will get their chance in the national spotlight this September.

De Smet Jesuit and Christian Brothers College football will face off on Sept. 20 on ESPNU.

The '2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase' features match-ups between some of the top high school football programs from across the country.

The two will play at Christian Brothers College High School on Friday, Sept. 20.

Week 4 of GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase



Friday, Sept. 20 – De Smet Jesuit vs. Christian Brothers

from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis

De Smet Jesuit advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6 playoffs last season, losing to eventual state champion Christian Brothers. The Spartans return the No. 47 ranked player, senior Jordan Johnson – WR (Notre Dame commit), as well as two ranked juniors: No. 123 Jakailin Johnson – CB and No. 245 Brody Wisecarver – OT

Christian Brothers has won three of the last five Class 6 state titles, including the last two state championships, making them the team to beat in the state of Missouri. OG Brad Feeney is committed to Indiana.