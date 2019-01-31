ST. LOUIS — The 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees should be sure to spur some healthy debate among Cards fans.

This year's ballot is made up of first baseman Keith Hernandez, third baseman Scott Rolen, closer Jason Isringhausen, starter Matt Morris, shortstop Edgar Renteria and starter John Tudor.

The ballot was selected by the Hall of Fame's Red Ribbon Committee, comprised of former Cardinals managers Whitey Herzog and Tony La Russa, and a host of St. Louis media members including 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano.

Fans can vote for the two players they want to induct in the hall of fame starting on March 1 at cardinals.com/HOF.