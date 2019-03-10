ST. LOUIS — One week before the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in St. Louis, the 2020 Gymnastics Championships will be held at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Dome.

The event is June 17 through 21.

It will feature more than 1,600 of the nation’s best gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling. The five-day national championships includes both Junior Olympic and elite levels for all three disciplines. The championships will also serve as the 2020 Olympic selection event for rhythmic gymnastics, and the rhythmic Olympians will be named at the conclusion of the competition.

If the USA qualifies for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in trampoline, the USA Gymnastics Championships will serve as the conclusion of its Olympic selection process, and the U.S. Olympians for trampoline will be named at the event.

“Holding the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis is a great prelude to the Trials,” said Stefanie Korepin, the chief programs officer for USA Gymnastics. “The USA qualified for two individual berths to the Olympic Games for rhythmic gymnastics, and we are hopeful that our gymnasts also will qualify the USA for the Olympics in both trampoline and group rhythmic gymnastics. The championships is the final selection event for rhythmic gymnastics and possibly trampoline, which means all 2020 U.S. Olympians for gymnastics will be nominated in St. Louis.

“Also, the USA Gymnastics Championships provides families with a fun opportunity to watch three exciting gymnastics disciplines that may be new to them and see deserving athletes make the Olympic team,” said Korepin.

The St. Louis Sports Commission serves as host for the competition. 2020 marks the first time St. Louis will hold the USA Gymnastics Championships and the Olympic Trials for both men’s and women’s gymnastics.

MORE: Teams for 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo for men’s and women’s gymnastics will be named at the Enterprise Center

