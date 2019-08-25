ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame celebrated the sixth annual induction ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 24, at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village.
The Hall of Fame was established as a way to recognize the exceptional careers and achievements of the greatest players in Cardinals history, as well as those who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization.
Three Cardinals greats — Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper officially joined the 40 current members.
During the Hall of Fame ceremony and press conference, Rolen and Isringhausen talked about how much they appreciate the fans, the Cardinals organization and how hard it is to put into words what this means to them.
Scott Rolen was dominant third baseman during his time. Rolen was with the Cardinals from 2002 to 2007.
He was a 7x All-Star, 2006 World Series Champion, National League (NL) Rookie of the Year in 1997, a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2002 and an 8x Gold Glove Award winner.
Jason Isringhausen was a very successful relief pitcher. He was with the Cardinals from 2002 to 2008. Isringhausen was a 2x All-Star and was the NL saves leader in 2004.
“Izzy” holds the franchise record for saves with 217 and ranks third among Cardinals relief pitchers with 373 strikeouts. His 401 appearances, all in relief, are the sixth most in club history.
Mort Cooper, another great American baseball pitcher, who was also inducted with these two, died in 1956 at the age of 45.
Cooper was with the Cardinals from 1938 to 1945.
He was a 4x All-Star, 2x World Series Champion, National League MVP in 1942, 2x NL wins leader and a NL ERA leader.
Cardinals Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, Tony La Russa, Jim Edmonds, Tim McCarver, Ray Lankford, Whitey Herzog, Vince Coleman, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons and Chris Carpenter were all there to support the 2019 inductees.
Cardinals Hall of Fame Members
Jim Bottomley, Ken Boyer, Sam Breadon, Harry Brecheen, Lou Brock, Jack Buck, August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., Chris Carpenter, Vince Coleman, Dizzy Dean, Jim Edmonds, Curt Flood, Bob Forsch, Frank Frisch, Bob Gibson, Chick Hafey, Jesse Haines, Whitey Herzog, Rogers Hornsby, George Kissell, Tony La Russa, Ray Lankford, Marty Marion, Pepper Martin, Tim McCarver, Willie McGee, Mark McGwire, Joe Medwick, Johnny Mize, Terry Moore, Stan Musial, Branch Rickey, Red Schoendienst, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons, Enos Slaughter, Ozzie Smith, Billy Southworth, Bruce Sutter and Joe Torre
2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Red Ribbon Selection Committee
Tom Ackerman, Frank Cusumano, Derrick Goold, Whitey Herzog, Benjamin Hochman, Rick Hummel, Randy Karraker, Martin Kilcoyne, Jenifer Langosch, Tony La Russa, Bernie Miklasz, Joe Ostermeier, Rob Rains and Brian Walton
