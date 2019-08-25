ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame celebrated the sixth annual induction ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 24, at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village.

The Hall of Fame was established as a way to recognize the exceptional careers and achievements of the greatest players in Cardinals history, as well as those who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization.

Three Cardinals greats — Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper officially joined the 40 current members.

Former St. Louis Cardinals players, pitcher Jason Isringhausen and third baseman Scott Rolen watch the video board during their induction ceremonies into the team Hall of Fame in St. Louis on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

UPI

During the Hall of Fame ceremony and press conference, Rolen and Isringhausen talked about how much they appreciate the fans, the Cardinals organization and how hard it is to put into words what this means to them.

Former St. Louis Cardinals player, pitcher Jason Isringhausen wipes his eyes as he makes his remarks during induction ceremonies into the team Hall of Fame in St. Louis on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

UPI

Scott Rolen was dominant third baseman during his time. Rolen was with the Cardinals from 2002 to 2007.

Former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen is brought into Busch Stadium in a convertable with his children and introduced as the newest member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in St. Louis on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

UPI

He was a 7x All-Star, 2006 World Series Champion, National League (NL) Rookie of the Year in 1997, a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2002 and an 8x Gold Glove Award winner.

Jason Isringhausen was a very successful relief pitcher. He was with the Cardinals from 2002 to 2008. Isringhausen was a 2x All-Star and was the NL saves leader in 2004.

“Izzy” holds the franchise record for saves with 217 and ranks third among Cardinals relief pitchers with 373 strikeouts. His 401 appearances, all in relief, are the sixth most in club history.

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jason Isringhausen is brought into Busch Stadium in a convertable with his children and introduced as the newest member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in St. Louis on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

UPI

Mort Cooper, another great American baseball pitcher, who was also inducted with these two, died in 1956 at the age of 45.

St. Louis Cardinals' Mort Cooper is shown at the Cairo, Ill., spring training site, March 2, 1945. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cooper was with the Cardinals from 1938 to 1945.

He was a 4x All-Star, 2x World Series Champion, National League MVP in 1942, 2x NL wins leader and a NL ERA leader.

Cardinals Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, Tony La Russa, Jim Edmonds, Tim McCarver, Ray Lankford, Whitey Herzog, Vince Coleman, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons and Chris Carpenter were all there to support the 2019 inductees.

Former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen (R) receives a pat on the chest after receiving his red jacket, from National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith during induction ceremonies into the team Hall of Fame in St. Louis on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

UPI

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa (L) and former pitcher Chris Carpenter (R) present former pitcher and the newest member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, Jason Isringhausen with his red jacket during induction ceremonies in St. Louis on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

UPI

Cardinals Hall of Fame Members

Jim Bottomley, Ken Boyer, Sam Breadon, Harry Brecheen, Lou Brock, Jack Buck, August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., Chris Carpenter, Vince Coleman, Dizzy Dean, Jim Edmonds, Curt Flood, Bob Forsch, Frank Frisch, Bob Gibson, Chick Hafey, Jesse Haines, Whitey Herzog, Rogers Hornsby, George Kissell, Tony La Russa, Ray Lankford, Marty Marion, Pepper Martin, Tim McCarver, Willie McGee, Mark McGwire, Joe Medwick, Johnny Mize, Terry Moore, Stan Musial, Branch Rickey, Red Schoendienst, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons, Enos Slaughter, Ozzie Smith, Billy Southworth, Bruce Sutter and Joe Torre

2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Red Ribbon Selection Committee

Tom Ackerman, Frank Cusumano, Derrick Goold, Whitey Herzog, Benjamin Hochman, Rick Hummel, Randy Karraker, Martin Kilcoyne, Jenifer Langosch, Tony La Russa, Bernie Miklasz, Joe Ostermeier, Rob Rains and Brian Walton

RELATED: Opinion | Why the Cardinals need to consider that the prime Matt Carpenter days may be over

RELATED: Molina calls Fowler's clutch home run against Rockies

RELATED: Flaherty to honor Tyler Skaggs by wearing a special jersey in Friday night’s start

RELATED: Is 2019 shaping up to be the best St. Louis sports year ever?